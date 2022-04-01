News

Global Styrene Acrylic Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Styrene Acrylic Market

Styrene Acrylic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrene Acrylic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Chemical Grade
  • Building Grade

Segment by Application

  • Construction Industry
  • Automobile Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • BASF
  • Lubrizol
  • Arkema
  • Wacker Chemie
  • DIC
  • Trinseo
  • Momentive Performance Materials Holdings
  • Omnova Solutions
  • Nuplex Industries
  • DowDuPont

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Styrene Acrylic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Styrene Acrylic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chemical Grade
1.2.3 Building Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Styrene Acrylic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Automobile Industry
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Styrene Acrylic Production
2.1 Global Styrene Acrylic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Styrene Acrylic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Styrene Acrylic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Styrene Acrylic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Styrene Acrylic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Styrene Acrylic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Styrene Acrylic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Styrene Acrylic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Styrene Acrylic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Styrene Acrylic Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Styrene Acrylic Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Styrene Acrylic by Region (2023-2028)

