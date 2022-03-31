Arbidol API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Arbidol API Market
It is an API for the production of Abidol. It is a white powder in appearance.CAS number is 131707-23-8.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Arbidol API in global, including the following market information:
- Global Arbidol API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Arbidol API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Arbidol API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Arbidol API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Arbidol API include Arevipharma, BOC Sciences, CSPS, Simcere, Jiangsu Wuzhong Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangsu Wuzhong Group, Shijiazhuang Zhongshuo Pharma and Autran, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Arbidol API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Arbidol API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 98.5%
- Purity?98.5%
Global Arbidol API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Arbidol Tablet
- Arbidol Capsule
Global Arbidol API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Arbidol API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Arbidol API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Arbidol API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Arbidol API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Arevipharma
- BOC Sciences
- CSPS
- Simcere
- Jiangsu Wuzhong Pharmaceutical Group
- Jiangsu Wuzhong Group
- Shijiazhuang Zhongshuo Pharma
- Autran
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Arbidol API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Arbidol API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Arbidol API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Arbidol API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Arbidol API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Arbidol API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Arbidol API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Arbidol API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Arbidol API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Arbidol API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Arbidol API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arbidol API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Arbidol API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arbidol API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Arbidol API Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arbidol API Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Arbidol API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity 98.5%
4.1.3 Purity?98.5%
