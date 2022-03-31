Arbidol API Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is an API for the production of Abidol. It is a white powder in appearance.CAS number is 131707-23-8.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arbidol API in global, including the following market information:

Global Arbidol API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Arbidol API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Arbidol API companies in 2021 (%)

The global Arbidol API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Arbidol API include Arevipharma, BOC Sciences, CSPS, Simcere, Jiangsu Wuzhong Pharmaceutical Group, Jiangsu Wuzhong Group, Shijiazhuang Zhongshuo Pharma and Autran, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Arbidol API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Arbidol API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98.5%

Purity?98.5%

Global Arbidol API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Arbidol Tablet

Arbidol Capsule

Global Arbidol API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Arbidol API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Arbidol API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Arbidol API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Arbidol API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Arbidol API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arevipharma

BOC Sciences

CSPS

Simcere

Jiangsu Wuzhong Pharmaceutical Group

Jiangsu Wuzhong Group

Shijiazhuang Zhongshuo Pharma

Autran

