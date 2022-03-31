Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Encapsulants are designed for use in wire-bond packages or components that require environmental protection or enhanced reliability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants include Henkel, 3M, Shin-Etsu MicroSi, Lord, Hitachi, Zymet, Epoxy, Nitto and Uninwell. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- One Component
- Two Component
Global Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Global Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Semiconductor Grade Encapsulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- 3M
- Shin-Etsu MicroSi
- Lord
- Hitachi
- Zymet
- Epoxy
- Nitto
- Uninwell
