2022-2027 Global and Regional Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) market was valued at 146.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dronabinol is a form of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (-THC), the primary psychoactive component of cannabis (marijuana). THC demonstrates its effects through weak partial agonist activity at Cannabinoid-1 (CB1R) and Cannabinoid-2 (CB2R) receptors, which results in the well-known effects of smoking cannabis such as increased appetite, reduced pain, and changes in emotional and cognitive processes. Due to its evidence as an appetite stimulant and an anti-nauseant, Dronabinol is approved for use in anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS and for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conventional antiemetic treatments.In 2019, the global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) market is led by North America. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. Noramco, Canopy Growth, THC Pharm, Echo Pharmaceuticals and Aphios Corporation are the major players in the world, top five manufactures occupied nearly 52% of the revenue market share in 2019. In terms of types, Purity 99% occupied the largest sales share of about 72% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Canopy Growth

Noramco

KinetoChem

Entourage Phytolab

THC Pharm

Echo Pharmaceuticals

BOL Pharma

Aphios Corporation

Benuvia Manufacturing

By Types:

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

By Applications:

Capsule

Oral Liquid

