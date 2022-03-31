Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
It refers to ternary amorphous thermoplastic grafted with acrylic rubber and acrylonitrile and styrene.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive in global, including the following market information:
- Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Betting Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive include Chimei, Styrolution, LG Chemical, SABIC, Formosa, Mitsui Plastics, Guangdong Shunde Shunyan New Material, Enviroplas and Lotte Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Betting Grade
- Heat-resistant Grade
Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Interior
- Automotive Exterior
Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chimei
- Styrolution
- LG Chemical
- SABIC
- Formosa
- Mitsui Plastics
- Guangdong Shunde Shunyan New Material
- Enviroplas
- Lotte Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
