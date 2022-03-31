Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a thermoplastic polymer material with high strength, good toughness and easy processing. ABS resin is a terpolymer of acrylonitrile, 1,3-butadiene, and styrene. It can perform normally in the environment of -25 ? ~ 60 ?, and has good moldability. The surface of the processed product is smooth, easy to be dyed and plated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plating Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive include Chimei, Styrolution, LG Chemical, SABIC, Formosa, Trinseo, JSR, KKPC and CNPC (Jilin), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plating Grade

Heat-resistant Grade

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Interior

Automotive Exterior

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chimei

Styrolution

LG Chemical

SABIC

Formosa

Trinseo

JSR

KKPC

CNPC (Jilin)

Techno-UMG

Mitsui Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

