2022-2027 Global and Regional Antimicrobial Peptides Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Antimicrobial Peptides market was valued at 4.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), also called host defense peptides (HDPs) are part of the innate immune response found among all classes of life. Fundamental differences exist between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells that may represent targets for antimicrobial peptides. These peptides are potent, broad spectrum antibiotics which demonstrate potential as novel therapeutic agents. Antimicrobial peptides have been demonstrated to kill Gram negative and Gram positive bacteria, enveloped viruses, fungi and even transformed or cancerous cells. Unlike the majority of conventional antibiotics it appears that antimicrobial peptides frequently destabilize biological membranes, can form transmembrane channels, and may also have the ability to enhance immunity by functioning as immunomodulators.The major players in the industry are AnaSpec, AMP Biotech, Phoenix Biotech and Novabiotics, with revenues of about 7%, 9%, 3% and about 26% respectively in 2019. By region, North America had the highest share of sales, at about 35%.

By Market Verdors:

AnaSpec

AMP Biotech

Phoenix Biotech

Novabiotics

Chinese Peptide

Ontores

GenScript

Hycult Biotech

Sunsmile

Ruixing Biotechnology

Zhongnong Yingtai Biotechnology

Glam Technology

ProteLight Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

By Types:

Plant Antimicrobial Peptides

Microbial Antimicrobial Peptides

Animal Antimicrobial Peptides

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

