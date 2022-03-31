PC-PBT Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PC/PBT is a blended material of PC and PBT. It is usually supplied as a pellet after blending. It is a plastic alloy that maintains the chemical resistance and ease of forming of the crystalline material PBT, and also has the toughness and dimensional stability of the amorphous material PC.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PC-PBT in global, including the following market information:

Global PC-PBT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PC-PBT Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PC-PBT companies in 2021 (%)

The global PC-PBT market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Filling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PC-PBT include SABIC, Covestro, Lanxess, LG Chemical, Enviroplas, Guangdong Qide New Material and Kumho-Sunny, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PC-PBT manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PC-PBT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PC-PBT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Filling

Unfilled

Global PC-PBT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PC-PBT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronic

Others

Global PC-PBT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PC-PBT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PC-PBT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PC-PBT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PC-PBT sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PC-PBT sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SABIC

Covestro

Lanxess

LG Chemical

Enviroplas

Guangdong Qide New Material

Kumho-Sunny

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PC-PBT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PC-PBT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PC-PBT Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PC-PBT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PC-PBT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PC-PBT Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PC-PBT Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PC-PBT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PC-PBT Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PC-PBT Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PC-PBT Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PC-PBT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PC-PBT Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC-PBT Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PC-PBT Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC-PBT Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PC-PBT Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Filling

4.1.3 Unfilled

4.2 By Type – Global PC-PBT Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global PC-PBT Revenue, 2017-2022

