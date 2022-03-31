PC-PBT Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PC/PBT is a blended material of PC and PBT. It is usually supplied as a pellet after blending. It is a plastic alloy that maintains the chemical resistance and ease of forming of the crystalline material PBT, and also has the toughness and dimensional stability of the amorphous material PC.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PC-PBT in global, including the following market information:
- Global PC-PBT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PC-PBT Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five PC-PBT companies in 2021 (%)
The global PC-PBT market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Filling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PC-PBT include SABIC, Covestro, Lanxess, LG Chemical, Enviroplas, Guangdong Qide New Material and Kumho-Sunny, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PC-PBT manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PC-PBT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PC-PBT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Filling
- Unfilled
Global PC-PBT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PC-PBT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electronic
- Others
Global PC-PBT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PC-PBT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PC-PBT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PC-PBT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PC-PBT sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies PC-PBT sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SABIC
- Covestro
- Lanxess
- LG Chemical
- Enviroplas
- Guangdong Qide New Material
- Kumho-Sunny
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PC-PBT Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PC-PBT Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PC-PBT Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PC-PBT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PC-PBT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PC-PBT Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PC-PBT Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PC-PBT Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PC-PBT Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PC-PBT Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PC-PBT Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PC-PBT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PC-PBT Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC-PBT Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PC-PBT Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PC-PBT Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PC-PBT Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Filling
4.1.3 Unfilled
4.2 By Type – Global PC-PBT Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global PC-PBT Revenue, 2017-2022
