Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Excellent weather resistance, better low temperature impact resistance than ASA.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) include Techno-UMG, Kumho-Sunny, KKPC, Mitsui Plastics and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Type
- Heat-resistan Type
Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Exterior
- Automotive Interior
Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Techno-UMG
- Kumho-Sunny
- KKPC
- Mitsui Plastics
- Sumitomo Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene(AES) Product Type
