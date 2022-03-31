Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sensors for the detection of trace elements and other inorganic pollutants, volatile organic compounds, biological pollutants and physical pollutants (such as dust particles).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air in global, including the following market information:

Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air market was valued at 378 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 813 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrochemical Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air include Analog Devices, Figaro Engineering, Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions, Omron Electronics, Parallax, Vernier, UST Umweltsensortechnik and Nanoz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrochemical Sensors

Metal Oxide Sensors

Photoionization Detectors

Others

Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building Automation

Automotive Electronics

Energy Engineering

Environmental Technology

Safety Engineering

Medical Engineering

Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Air sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Analog Devices

Figaro Engineering

Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions

Omron Electronics

Parallax

Vernier

UST Umweltsensortechnik

Nanoz

