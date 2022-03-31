Modbus Communication Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It refers to the connector in the field of industrial automation control that transmits different signals for the motor, including the communication network of converting rs-232 and rs-422/485 signals, so as to make the drive, control in the system architecture compatible with the serial messages of the actuating components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modbus Communication Module in global, including the following market information:

Global Modbus Communication Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Modbus Communication Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Modbus Communication Module companies in 2021 (%)

The global Modbus Communication Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2 Ports Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modbus Communication Module include Siemens, Yokogawa, ABB, Mantracourt Electronics, Algodue Elettronica, Dataforth Corporation, MTL Instrument, Accuenergy and Prosoft and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Modbus Communication Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modbus Communication Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modbus Communication Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2 Ports

4 Ports

Others

Global Modbus Communication Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modbus Communication Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Papermaking

Electric Power

Others

Global Modbus Communication Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modbus Communication Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modbus Communication Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modbus Communication Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modbus Communication Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Modbus Communication Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Yokogawa

ABB

Mantracourt Electronics

Algodue Elettronica

Dataforth Corporation

MTL Instrument

Accuenergy

Prosoft

Novatec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modbus Communication Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Modbus Communication Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Modbus Communication Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Modbus Communication Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Modbus Communication Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Modbus Communication Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modbus Communication Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Modbus Communication Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Modbus Communication Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Modbus Communication Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Modbus Communication Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modbus Communication Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Modbus Communication Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modbus Communication Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modbus Communication Module Companies

