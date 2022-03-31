IC LED Driver Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The LED driver refers to a power adjustment electronic device that drives an LED to emit light or a normal operation of the LED module assembly. Due to the conduction characteristics of the LED PN junction, the range of voltage and current fluctuations of the power supply it can adapt to is very narrow. A slight deviation may fail to light up the LED or seriously reduce the luminous efficiency, or shorten the service life or even burn the chip.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IC LED Driver in global, including the following market information:
- Global IC LED Driver Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global IC LED Driver Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five IC LED Driver companies in 2021 (%)
The global IC LED Driver market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Constant Current Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IC LED Driver include Rohm Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Wah Hing, AMS, TI Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, Toshiba and Atmel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IC LED Driver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IC LED Driver Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC LED Driver Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Constant Current
- Regulated
Global IC LED Driver Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC LED Driver Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Lighting
- Automotive
- Fixed Telecommunications
- Mobile Telecommunications
- Computer & Office Equipment
- Military and Aerospace
- Industrial, Medical & Security
Global IC LED Driver Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IC LED Driver Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies IC LED Driver revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies IC LED Driver revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies IC LED Driver sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies IC LED Driver sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rohm Semiconductor
- NXP Semiconductors
- Analog Devices
- Wah Hing
- AMS
- TI Semiconductor
- Maxim Integrated
- Toshiba
- Atmel
- STMicroelectronics
- Fairchild Semiconductor
- Intersil
- Diodes Incorporated
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IC LED Driver Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IC LED Driver Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IC LED Driver Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IC LED Driver Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IC LED Driver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global IC LED Driver Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IC LED Driver Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IC LED Driver Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IC LED Driver Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global IC LED Driver Sales by Companies
3.5 Global IC LED Driver Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IC LED Driver Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers IC LED Driver Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IC LED Driver Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IC LED Driver Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IC LED Driver Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global IC LED Driver Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Constant Current
