IC LED Driver Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The LED driver refers to a power adjustment electronic device that drives an LED to emit light or a normal operation of the LED module assembly. Due to the conduction characteristics of the LED PN junction, the range of voltage and current fluctuations of the power supply it can adapt to is very narrow. A slight deviation may fail to light up the LED or seriously reduce the luminous efficiency, or shorten the service life or even burn the chip.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IC LED Driver in global, including the following market information:

Global IC LED Driver Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IC LED Driver Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five IC LED Driver companies in 2021 (%)

The global IC LED Driver market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Constant Current Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IC LED Driver include Rohm Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Wah Hing, AMS, TI Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, Toshiba and Atmel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IC LED Driver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IC LED Driver Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IC LED Driver Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Constant Current

Regulated

Global IC LED Driver Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IC LED Driver Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Lighting

Automotive

Fixed Telecommunications

Mobile Telecommunications

Computer & Office Equipment

Military and Aerospace

Industrial, Medical & Security

Global IC LED Driver Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global IC LED Driver Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IC LED Driver revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IC LED Driver revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IC LED Driver sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies IC LED Driver sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rohm Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices

Wah Hing

AMS

TI Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

Toshiba

Atmel

STMicroelectronics

Fairchild Semiconductor

Intersil

Diodes Incorporated

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IC LED Driver Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IC LED Driver Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IC LED Driver Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IC LED Driver Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IC LED Driver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IC LED Driver Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IC LED Driver Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IC LED Driver Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IC LED Driver Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IC LED Driver Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IC LED Driver Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IC LED Driver Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IC LED Driver Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IC LED Driver Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IC LED Driver Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IC LED Driver Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global IC LED Driver Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Constant Current

