Ambient Light Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The ambient light sensor can sense the surrounding light conditions and tell the processing chip to automatically adjust the backlight brightness of the display to reduce the power consumption of the product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ambient Light Sensor in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ambient Light Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ambient Light Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Ambient Light Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ambient Light Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultraviolet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ambient Light Sensor include Rohm Semiconductor, OSRAM, AMS, TI Semiconductor, Broadcom, Liteon, Kingbright, Avago Technologies and Analog Devices. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ambient Light Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ambient Light Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ultraviolet
- Infrared
Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ambient Light Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mobile Phone
- Tablet
- Laptop
- Others
Global Ambient Light Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ambient Light Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ambient Light Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ambient Light Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ambient Light Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Ambient Light Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rohm Semiconductor
- OSRAM
- AMS
- TI Semiconductor
- Broadcom
- Liteon
- Kingbright
- Avago Technologies
- Analog Devices
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ambient Light Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ambient Light Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ambient Light Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ambient Light Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ambient Light Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ambient Light Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ambient Light Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ambient Light Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ambient Light Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ambient Light Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ambient Light Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ambient Light Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ambient Light Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambient Light Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ambient Light Sensor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambient Light Sensor Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
