Power Transistor Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The power transistor module is an integrated device composed of multiple power transistors and their auxiliary circuits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Transistor Module in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Transistor Module Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Transistor Module Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Transistor Module companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Transistor Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Pressure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Transistor Module include Littelfuse, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Fuji Electric, Rohm Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Vishay and Infineon. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Transistor Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Transistor Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transistor Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Pressure

Medium Pressure

Global Power Transistor Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transistor Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Inverter & UPS

Electric Vehicle

Industrial System

Other

Global Power Transistor Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Transistor Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Transistor Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Transistor Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Transistor Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Transistor Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Littelfuse

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Fuji Electric

Rohm Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

Vishay

Infineon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Transistor Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Transistor Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Transistor Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Transistor Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Transistor Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Transistor Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Transistor Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Transistor Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Transistor Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Transistor Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Transistor Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Transistor Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Transistor Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Transistor Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Transistor Module Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Transistor Module Companies

