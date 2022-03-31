Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The closed-loop current sensor is a current measurement device designed with the Hall chip as the core sensitive element, applying the Hall effect principle and adopting the closed-loop working principle. When a current flows through a conductor, a magnetic field is generated around the conductor. The magnitude of the magnetic field is proportional to the current flowing through the wire. This magnetic field can be collected by soft magnetic materials and then detected by the Hall chip. Due to the change of the magnetic field Has a good linear relationship with the output voltage signal of the Hall device, so the output signal measured by the Hall device can directly reflect the current in the conductor

This report contains market size and forecasts of Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linear Output Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor include Honeywell, CIRCUTOR, J&D Smart Sensing, Shenzhen Socan Technologies, Electrohms, FW Bell, YHDC Dechang Electric, Magnelab and Vacuumschmelze and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linear Output

Threshold Output

Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

CIRCUTOR

J&D Smart Sensing

Shenzhen Socan Technologies

Electrohms

FW Bell

YHDC Dechang Electric

Magnelab

Vacuumschmelze

Tamura Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Closed-loop Hall Effect Current Sensor Product Type

