Rock Wool Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rock wool board is an inorganic fiber board made of basalt as the main raw material and processed by high temperature melting. It is a new type of thermal insulation, flame retardant and sound absorbing material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rock Wool Board in global, including the following market information:

Global Rock Wool Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rock Wool Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Rock Wool Board companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rock Wool Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rigidity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rock Wool Board include Celenit, Rockwool, izocam, Alexinsulation Group, Rockmec Industrial, NICHIAS Corporation, Zhensen Group, Huaneng Zhongtian and Sichuan Pawoke Yanmian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rock Wool Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rock Wool Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rock Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rigidity

Semi-rigid

Global Rock Wool Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rock Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Petrochemical

Mining

Others

Global Rock Wool Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rock Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rock Wool Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rock Wool Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rock Wool Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rock Wool Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celenit

Rockwool

izocam

Alexinsulation Group

Rockmec Industrial

NICHIAS Corporation

Zhensen Group

Huaneng Zhongtian

Sichuan Pawoke Yanmian

Luyang Energy

BNBM Group

