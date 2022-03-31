Rock Wool Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rock Wool Board Market
Rock wool board is an inorganic fiber board made of basalt as the main raw material and processed by high temperature melting. It is a new type of thermal insulation, flame retardant and sound absorbing material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rock Wool Board in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rock Wool Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rock Wool Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Rock Wool Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rock Wool Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rigidity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rock Wool Board include Celenit, Rockwool, izocam, Alexinsulation Group, Rockmec Industrial, NICHIAS Corporation, Zhensen Group, Huaneng Zhongtian and Sichuan Pawoke Yanmian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rock Wool Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rock Wool Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rock Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rigidity
- Semi-rigid
Global Rock Wool Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rock Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building
- Petrochemical
- Mining
- Others
Global Rock Wool Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rock Wool Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rock Wool Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rock Wool Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rock Wool Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Rock Wool Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Celenit
- Rockwool
- izocam
- Alexinsulation Group
- Rockmec Industrial
- NICHIAS Corporation
- Zhensen Group
- Huaneng Zhongtian
- Sichuan Pawoke Yanmian
- Luyang Energy
- BNBM Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rock Wool Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rock Wool Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rock Wool Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rock Wool Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rock Wool Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rock Wool Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rock Wool Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rock Wool Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rock Wool Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rock Wool Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rock Wool Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rock Wool Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rock Wool Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rock Wool Board Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rock Wool Board Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rock Wool Board Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rock Wool Board Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
