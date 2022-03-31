Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants in global, including the following market information:

Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramic Implant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith?Nephew, Exactech, Johnson & Johnson, Corin, Kyocera, Nevz-keramiks and Mathys Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ceramic Implant

Metal Implant

Polymer Implant

Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Orthopedic and Trauma Centers

Other

Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith?Nephew

Exactech

Johnson & Johnson

Corin

Kyocera

Nevz-keramiks

Mathys Medical

MicroPort Scientific

Autocam Medical

OMNIlife Science

B. Braun Melsungen

DJO Global

Arthrex

ConforMIS

Corenetec

Elite Surgical

Evolutis

FH Orthopedics

Limacorporate

Medacta

Ortosintese

Peter Brehm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Product Type

