Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceramic Implant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith?Nephew, Exactech, Johnson & Johnson, Corin, Kyocera, Nevz-keramiks and Mathys Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ceramic Implant
- Metal Implant
- Polymer Implant
Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Orthopedic and Trauma Centers
- Other
Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker
- Smith?Nephew
- Exactech
- Johnson & Johnson
- Corin
- Kyocera
- Nevz-keramiks
- Mathys Medical
- MicroPort Scientific
- Autocam Medical
- OMNIlife Science
- B. Braun Melsungen
- DJO Global
- Arthrex
- ConforMIS
- Corenetec
- Elite Surgical
- Evolutis
- FH Orthopedics
- Limacorporate
- Medacta
- Ortosintese
- Peter Brehm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Product Type
