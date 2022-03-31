Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants in global, including the following market information:

Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Main Stream Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants include Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis, Glaukos Corporation., Ellex Medical Lasers, IRIDEX Corporation and HAAG-STREIT GROUP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Main Stream

Side Stream

Micro Stream

Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss AG

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis

Glaukos Corporation.

Ellex Medical Lasers

IRIDEX Corporation

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Sonomed Escalon

HumanOptics

PhysIOL

Essilor

NIDEK

Santen Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Implants Players in Global Market

