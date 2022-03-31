Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Near Infrared Medical Imaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Near Infrared Medical Imaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Near Infrared Medical Imaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Near Infrared Medical Imaging include Nipro Corporation, GE Healthcare, NikkoIA SAS, Canon Medical Systems, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer and MIZUHO Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Near Infrared Medical Imaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Devices

Near Infrared Bioluminescence Imaging Devices

Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

In-vivo Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Others

Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Near Infrared Medical Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Near Infrared Medical Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Near Infrared Medical Imaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Near Infrared Medical Imaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nipro Corporation

GE Healthcare

NikkoIA SAS

Canon Medical Systems

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer

MIZUHO Corporation

Karl Storz

NOADAQ Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Near Infrared Medical Imaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Near Infrared Medical Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Near Infrared Medical Imaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Near Infrared Medical Imaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Near Infrared Medical Imaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Near Infrared Medical Imaging Companies

