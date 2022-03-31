Legal Recreational Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Legal Recreational Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Legal Recreational Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Legal Recreational Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Depressants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Legal Recreational Drugs include Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol and ENDOCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Legal Recreational Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Depressants

Stimulants

Euphoriants

Hallucinogens

Inhalants

Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Legal Recreational Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Legal Recreational Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Legal Recreational Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Legal Recreational Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manitoba Harvest

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Nutiva

Agropro

CV Sciences

Isodiol

ENDOCA

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

North American Hemp & Grain Co

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

Hempco

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Legal Recreational Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Legal Recreational Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Legal Recreational Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Legal Recreational Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Legal Recreational Drugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Legal Recreational Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Legal Recreational Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Legal Recreational Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Legal Recreational Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Legal Recreational Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Legal Recreational Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Legal Recreational Drugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Legal Recreational Drugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Legal Recreational Drugs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Legal Recreational Drugs Companies

