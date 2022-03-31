Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits
This report contains market size and forecasts of Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits in global, including the following market information:
- Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits companies in 2021 (%)
The global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
igM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits include Beijing Genomics Institute, Zhijiang biology, Sansure, Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology, Geneodx, Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology, Da An Gene, Wondfo and INNOVITA. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- igM
- Others
Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Scientific Research
- Diagnostic Center
Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Beijing Genomics Institute
- Zhijiang biology
- Sansure
- Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology
- Geneodx
- Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology
- Da An Gene
- Wondfo
- INNOVITA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coronavirus Real-Time Detection Kits Players in Global
