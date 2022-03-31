Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Personal Protective Equipment
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Personal Protective Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Personal Protective Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Personal Protective Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hand Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Personal Protective Equipment include Honeywell, 3M, DowDuPont, Dr?ger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus and Protective Industrial Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Personal Protective Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hand Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Protective Footwear
- Respiratory Protection
Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Others
Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Personal Protective Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Personal Protective Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Personal Protective Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Personal Protective Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell
- 3M
- DowDuPont
- Dr?ger
- Msa Safety
- Ansell
- Kimberly-Clark
- Delta Plus
- Protective Industrial Products
- Moldex-Metric
- Avon Rubber
- COFRA
- JAL Group
- Cordova Safety Products
- Lakeland Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Personal Protective Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Personal Protective Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Personal Protective Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Personal Protective Equipment
