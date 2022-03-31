Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Personal Protective Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Personal Protective Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Personal Protective Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hand Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Personal Protective Equipment include Honeywell, 3M, DowDuPont, Dr?ger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus and Protective Industrial Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Personal Protective Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Personal Protective Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Personal Protective Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Personal Protective Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Personal Protective Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

3M

DowDuPont

Dr?ger

Msa Safety

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

Delta Plus

Protective Industrial Products

Moldex-Metric

Avon Rubber

COFRA

JAL Group

Cordova Safety Products

Lakeland Industries

