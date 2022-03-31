Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tumor Ablation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology include Angiodynamics, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Galil Medical, Neuwave Medical, Misonix, Merit Medical, Sonacare Medical and EDAP TMS. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tumor Ablation
- Interventional Radiology
Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Liver Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Kidney Cancer
- Others
Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Angiodynamics
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Galil Medical
- Neuwave Medical
- Misonix
- Merit Medical
- Sonacare Medical
- EDAP TMS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tumor Ablation and Interventional Radiology Product Type
