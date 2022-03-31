Female Sterilization Procedures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Female Sterilization Procedures
This report contains market size and forecasts of Female Sterilization Procedures in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Female Sterilization Procedures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tubal Implant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Female Sterilization Procedures include Conceptus, Hologic, Ethicon, Cooper Surgical, BD, American Medical Systems, Medtronic, B. Braun and Pregna International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Female Sterilization Procedures companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tubal Implant
- Tubal Sealing
- Tubal Tying
- Tubal Ligation
Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinical
- Doctors Office
- Other
Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Female Sterilization Procedures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Female Sterilization Procedures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Conceptus
- Hologic
- Ethicon
- Cooper Surgical
- BD
- American Medical Systems
- Medtronic
- B. Braun
- Pregna International
- Cardinal Health
- CONMED Corporation
- Bayer AG
- Olympus Corporation
- SmithNephew
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Female Sterilization Procedures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Female Sterilization Procedures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Female Sterilization Procedures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Female Sterilization Procedures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Female Sterilization Procedures Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Female Sterilization Procedures Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Female Sterilization Procedures Companies
