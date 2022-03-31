Female Sterilization Procedures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Female Sterilization Procedures in Global, including the following market information:

Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Female Sterilization Procedures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tubal Implant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Female Sterilization Procedures include Conceptus, Hologic, Ethicon, Cooper Surgical, BD, American Medical Systems, Medtronic, B. Braun and Pregna International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Female Sterilization Procedures companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tubal Implant

Tubal Sealing

Tubal Tying

Tubal Ligation

Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinical

Doctors Office

Other

Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Female Sterilization Procedures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Female Sterilization Procedures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Conceptus

Hologic

Ethicon

Cooper Surgical

BD

American Medical Systems

Medtronic

B. Braun

Pregna International

Cardinal Health

CONMED Corporation

Bayer AG

Olympus Corporation

SmithNephew

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Female Sterilization Procedures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Female Sterilization Procedures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Female Sterilization Procedures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Female Sterilization Procedures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Female Sterilization Procedures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Female Sterilization Procedures Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Female Sterilization Procedures Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Female Sterilization Procedures Companies

