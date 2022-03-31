Artificial Organs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Organs in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Organs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Organs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Artificial Organs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Organs market was valued at 19330 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Organs include Edwards Lifesciences, LifeNet Health, Sonova, Orthofix Holdings, BionX Medical Technologies, Medtronic, Ekso Bionics, Gambro AB and Cochlear, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Organs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Organs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Organs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Material

Silicon

Plastic

Metal

Others

by Product Type

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lung

Artificial Uterus

Intraocular Lens

Cochlear Implant

Artificial Larynx

Global Artificial Organs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Organs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutions

Academic Center

Other

Global Artificial Organs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Organs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Organs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Organs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Organs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Artificial Organs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Edwards Lifesciences

LifeNet Health

Sonova

Orthofix Holdings

BionX Medical Technologies

Medtronic

Ekso Bionics

Gambro AB

Cochlear

HeartWare

SynCardia

Nipro Corporation

Ottobock

Berlin Heart GmbH

Baxter International

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Organs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Organs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Organs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Organs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Organs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Organs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Organs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Organs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Organs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Organs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Organs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Organs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Organs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Organs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Organs Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Organs Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Artificial Organs Market Size Markets, 2021 &2028

