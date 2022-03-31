News

Engineered Thermoplastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Engineered Thermoplastics Market

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • PBT Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Engineered Thermoplastics include Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer, Ticona (Celanese), DuPont, Kanghui, Mitsubishi and HNEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Engineered Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • PBT Compounds
  • PET Compounds
  • PCT Compounds

Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Shoes
  • Automotive
  • Tire
  • Sports equipment

Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Engineered Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Engineered Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Engineered Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Engineered Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Changchun
  • BASF
  • Sabic
  • DuBay Polymer
  • Ticona (Celanese)
  • DuPont
  • Kanghui
  • Mitsubishi
  • HNEC
  • WinTech
  • Toray
  • BlueStar
  • Yizheng (Sinopec)
  • Blueridge
  • Shinkong
  • DSM
  • Sipchem
  • Nan Ya
  • Heshili

