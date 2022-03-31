Engineered Thermoplastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PBT Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engineered Thermoplastics include Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer, Ticona (Celanese), DuPont, Kanghui, Mitsubishi and HNEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engineered Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PBT Compounds

PET Compounds

PCT Compounds

Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shoes

Automotive

Tire

Sports equipment

Global Engineered Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engineered Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engineered Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engineered Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Engineered Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Changchun

BASF

Sabic

DuBay Polymer

Ticona (Celanese)

DuPont

Kanghui

Mitsubishi

HNEC

WinTech

Toray

BlueStar

Yizheng (Sinopec)

Blueridge

Shinkong

DSM

Sipchem

Nan Ya

Heshili

