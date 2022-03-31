Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Surgical Bio-Implants in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-Surgical Bio-Implants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Collagen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Surgical Bio-Implants include Albiorex International, FibroGen, Kythera Pharmaceuticals, Moma Therapeutics, Novatex Bioengineering SA, Anika Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, Fidia Farmaceutici and LCA Pharma and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Surgical Bio-Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid

Biopolymer

Hydrogels

Hydroxyapatite

Others

Global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Center

Others

Global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Surgical Bio-Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Surgical Bio-Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Surgical Bio-Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-Surgical Bio-Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Albiorex International

FibroGen

Kythera Pharmaceuticals

Moma Therapeutics

Novatex Bioengineering SA

Anika Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Fidia Farmaceutici

LCA Pharma

Hangzhou Gallop Biological

