Dental Implants and Prostheses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Implants and Prostheses in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Implants and Prostheses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Implants and Prostheses market was valued at 5458.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8839.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dental Implant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Implants and Prostheses include Ivoclar Vivadent, Osstem Implant, Merz Dental, Bicon, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Straumann Group and Avinent and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Implants and Prostheses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dental Implant

Dental Bridge

Crown

Denture

Abutment

Others

Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children (2-17 Years Old)

Seniors (over 65 Years Old)

Youth (18-40 Years Old)

Middle-aged (41-65 Years Old)

Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Implants and Prostheses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Implants and Prostheses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Implants and Prostheses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Implants and Prostheses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ivoclar Vivadent

Osstem Implant

Merz Dental

Bicon

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Danaher Corporation

Henry Schein

Straumann Group

Avinent

Dentsply Sirona

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Implants and Prostheses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Implants and Prostheses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Implants and Prostheses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Implants and Prostheses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Implants and Prostheses Companies

