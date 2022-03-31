Miniature Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solenoid Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Miniature Valves include Parker NA, Specialty Mfg. Co., Industrial Specialties Mfg., ASCO, Kendrion, McMaster-Carr, First Sensor, Norgren Limited and ROSS Controls, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Miniature Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Miniature Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Miniature Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solenoid Valves

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Others

Global Miniature Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Appliance

Automobile

General Industry

Automation

Medical

Others

Global Miniature Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Miniature Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Miniature Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Miniature Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Miniature Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Parker NA

Specialty Mfg. Co.

Industrial Specialties Mfg.

ASCO

Kendrion

McMaster-Carr

First Sensor

Norgren Limited

ROSS Controls

Beswick Engineering

ALDAX

Aurora Pro Scientific

B?rkert

SMC

Norgren

CKD

CEME

Sirai

