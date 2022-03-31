News
Miniature Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Miniature Valves Market
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Solenoid Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Miniature Valves include Parker NA, Specialty Mfg. Co., Industrial Specialties Mfg., ASCO, Kendrion, McMaster-Carr, First Sensor, Norgren Limited and ROSS Controls, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Miniature Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Miniature Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global Miniature Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solenoid Valves
- Butterfly Valve
- Ball Valve
- Others
Global Miniature Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home Appliance
- Automobile
- General Industry
- Automation
- Medical
- Others
Global Miniature Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Miniature Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Miniature Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Miniature Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Miniature Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Parker NA
- Specialty Mfg. Co.
- Industrial Specialties Mfg.
- ASCO
- Kendrion
- McMaster-Carr
- First Sensor
- Norgren Limited
- ROSS Controls
- Beswick Engineering
- ALDAX
- Aurora Pro Scientific
- B?rkert
- SMC
- Norgren
- CKD
- CEME
- Sirai
