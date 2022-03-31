Recreational Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recreational Drug in global, including the following market information:

Global Recreational Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Recreational Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Recreational Drug companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recreational Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Depressants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recreational Drug include Manitoba Harvest, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Aphria, Canopy Growth Corporation, Nutiva, Agropro, CV Sciences, Isodiol and ENDOCA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recreational Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recreational Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Recreational Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Depressants

Stimulants

Euphoriants

Hallucinogens

Inhalants

Global Recreational Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Recreational Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Recreational Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Recreational Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recreational Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recreational Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recreational Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Recreational Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Manitoba Harvest

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Nutiva

Agropro

CV Sciences

Isodiol

ENDOCA

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

North American Hemp & Grain Co

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

Hempco

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recreational Drug Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recreational Drug Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recreational Drug Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recreational Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recreational Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recreational Drug Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recreational Drug Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recreational Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recreational Drug Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recreational Drug Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recreational Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recreational Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recreational Drug Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recreational Drug Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recreational Drug Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recreational Drug Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Recreational Drug Market Size Markets, 2021 &2028

