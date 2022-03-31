COVID-19 Testing Kits Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of COVID-19 Testing Kits in global, including the following market information:

Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five COVID-19 Testing Kits companies in 2021 (%)

The global COVID-19 Testing Kits market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

igM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of COVID-19 Testing Kits include Beijing Genomics Institute, Zhijiang biology, Sansure, Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology, Geneodx, Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology, Da An Gene, Wondfo and INNOVITA. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the COVID-19 Testing Kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

igM

Others

Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Scientific Research

Diagnostic Center

Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies COVID-19 Testing Kits revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies COVID-19 Testing Kits revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies COVID-19 Testing Kits sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies COVID-19 Testing Kits sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beijing Genomics Institute

Zhijiang biology

Sansure

Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology

Geneodx

Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology

Da An Gene

Wondfo

INNOVITA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Overall Market Size

2.1 Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top COVID-19 Testing Kits Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Sales by Companies

3.5 Global COVID-19 Testing Kits Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 COVID-19 Testing Kits Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers COVID-19 Testing Kits Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 COVID-19 Testing Kits Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 COVID-19 Testing Kits Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 COVID-19 Testing Kits Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

