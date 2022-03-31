Generic Medicine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Generic Medicine
This report contains market size and forecasts of Generic Medicine in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Generic Medicine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Generic Medicine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Simple Generic Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Generic Medicine include Teva, Novartis – Sandoz, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical, Aspen, Fresenius Kabi, Pfizer (Hospira), Sanofi and Aurobindo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Generic Medicine companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Generic Medicine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Generic Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Simple Generic Drugs
- Super Generic Drugs
- Biosimilars
By Application:
Global Generic Medicine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Generic Medicine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- CNS
- Cardiovascular
- Respiratory
- Rheumatology
- Diabetes
- Oncology
- Others
Global Generic Medicine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Generic Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Generic Medicine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Generic Medicine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Teva
- Novartis – Sandoz
- Mylan
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Aspen
- Fresenius Kabi
- Pfizer (Hospira)
- Sanofi
- Aurobindo
- Lupin
- Dr. Reddy’s
- Apotex
- Cipla
- ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)
- Stada Arzneimittel
- Krka Group
- Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical
- Valeant
- Zydus Cadila
- Hikma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Generic Medicine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Generic Medicine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Generic Medicine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Generic Medicine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Generic Medicine Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Generic Medicine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Generic Medicine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Generic Medicine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Generic Medicine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Generic Medicine Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Generic Medicine Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Generic Medicine Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Generic Medicine Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Generic Medicine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
