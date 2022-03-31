Medical Masks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Masks
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Masks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Masks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Masks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Masks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Masks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Latex Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Masks include Top Glove, Semperit, Supermax, Hartalega, Ansell, Medline, YTY GROUP, Cardinal Health and Medicom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Masks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Masks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Latex Gloves
- Nitrile Gloves
- PVC Gloves
- Others
Global Medical Masks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Examination Gloves
- Surgical Gloves
- Others
Global Medical Masks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Masks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Masks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Masks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Masks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Masks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Top Glove
- Semperit
- Supermax
- Hartalega
- Ansell
- Medline
- YTY GROUP
- Cardinal Health
- Medicom
- ARISTA
- KIRGEN
- Kossan
- HL Rubber Industries
- Rubbercare
- Bluesail
- Jaysun Glove
- Jiangsu Cureguard Glove
- Shangdong Yuyuan
- Zhanjiang jiali
- Motex
- Ningbo Tianshun
- Qingdao Heli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Masks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Masks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Masks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Masks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Masks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Masks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Masks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Masks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Masks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Masks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Masks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Masks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Masks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Masks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Masks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Masks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Masks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Latex Gloves
4.1.3 Nitrile Gloves
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
N90 & N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Nebulization Masks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Medical Protective Masks Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Medical Face Masks Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version