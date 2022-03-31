Medical Masks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Masks in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Masks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Masks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Masks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Masks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Latex Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Masks include Top Glove, Semperit, Supermax, Hartalega, Ansell, Medline, YTY GROUP, Cardinal Health and Medicom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Masks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Masks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

PVC Gloves

Others

Global Medical Masks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Examination Gloves

Surgical Gloves

Others

Global Medical Masks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Masks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Masks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Masks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Masks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Masks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Top Glove

Semperit

Supermax

Hartalega

Ansell

Medline

YTY GROUP

Cardinal Health

Medicom

ARISTA

KIRGEN

Kossan

HL Rubber Industries

Rubbercare

Bluesail

Jaysun Glove

Jiangsu Cureguard Glove

Shangdong Yuyuan

Zhanjiang jiali

Motex

Ningbo Tianshun

Qingdao Heli

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Masks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Masks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Masks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Masks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Masks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Masks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Masks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Masks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Masks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Masks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Masks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Masks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Masks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Masks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Masks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Masks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Masks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Latex Gloves

4.1.3 Nitrile Gloves

