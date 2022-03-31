ePTFE Vascular Graft Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ePTFE Vascular Graft
This report contains market size and forecasts of ePTFE Vascular Graft in global, including the following market information:
- Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five ePTFE Vascular Graft companies in 2021 (%)
The global ePTFE Vascular Graft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Caliber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ePTFE Vascular Graft include Getinge Group, Bard, Terumo, W. L. Gore, JUNKEN MEDICAL, B.Braun, LeMaitre, Shanghai Suokang and Shanghai Chest Medical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ePTFE Vascular Graft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Small Caliber
- Large Caliber
Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Aneurysm
- Vascular occlusion
- Others
Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ePTFE Vascular Graft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ePTFE Vascular Graft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies ePTFE Vascular Graft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies ePTFE Vascular Graft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Getinge Group
- Bard
- Terumo
- W. L. Gore
- JUNKEN MEDICAL
- B.Braun
- LeMaitre
- Shanghai Suokang
- Shanghai Chest Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ePTFE Vascular Graft Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ePTFE Vascular Graft Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ePTFE Vascular Graft Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ePTFE Vascular Graft Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ePTFE Vascular Graft Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ePTFE Vascular Graft Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ePTFE Vascular Graft Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ePTFE Vascular Graft Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
