News
Lubricated Plug Valve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lubricated Plug Valve Market
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Hand Wheel Operated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Lubricated Plug Valve include ERIKS-VE, Omni Valve, National Oilwell Varco, Western Valve, VALVOSPAIN, Franklin, Arflu, Control Seal and Maverick Valve, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Lubricated Plug Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Lubricated Plug Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global Lubricated Plug Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hand Wheel Operated
- Gear Operated
Global Lubricated Plug Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical Industry
- Aviation & Marine Fueling Stations
- Other
Global Lubricated Plug Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lubricated Plug Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lubricated Plug Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lubricated Plug Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Lubricated Plug Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- ERIKS-VE
- Omni Valve
- National Oilwell Varco
- Western Valve
- VALVOSPAIN
- Franklin
- Arflu
- Control Seal
- Maverick Valve
- Med
- Imperial Valve
- KOKO Valve
- Safval Valve Group
