Digestive Health Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digestive Health in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digestive Health Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digestive Health market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Probiotic Beverages Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digestive Health include Clorox, Pepsi, Clarion Brands, DSM, P&G, Bayer, Co-operative Group Ltd, Danone S. A. and Danisco A/s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digestive Health companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digestive Health Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digestive Health Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Probiotic Beverages

Probiotic Supplements

Digestive Enzymes

Others

Global Digestive Health Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digestive Health Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nutritional Food Stores

Health and Specialty Food Stores

E-commerce

Drug Stores

Mass Merchandisers

Others

Global Digestive Health Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digestive Health Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digestive Health revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digestive Health revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clorox

Pepsi

Clarion Brands

DSM

P&G

Bayer

Co-operative Group Ltd

Danone S. A.

Danisco A/s

Seven Seas Ireland Ltd

Yakult Honsha

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digestive Health Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digestive Health Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digestive Health Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digestive Health Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digestive Health Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digestive Health Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digestive Health Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digestive Health Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digestive Health Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digestive Health Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digestive Health Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digestive Health Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digestive Health Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Digestive Health Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

