Digestive Health Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digestive Health
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digestive Health in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Digestive Health Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digestive Health market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Probiotic Beverages Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digestive Health include Clorox, Pepsi, Clarion Brands, DSM, P&G, Bayer, Co-operative Group Ltd, Danone S. A. and Danisco A/s, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digestive Health companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digestive Health Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digestive Health Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Probiotic Beverages
- Probiotic Supplements
- Digestive Enzymes
- Others
Global Digestive Health Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digestive Health Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Nutritional Food Stores
- Health and Specialty Food Stores
- E-commerce
- Drug Stores
- Mass Merchandisers
- Others
Global Digestive Health Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digestive Health Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Digestive Health revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Digestive Health revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Clorox
- Pepsi
- Clarion Brands
- DSM
- P&G
- Bayer
- Co-operative Group Ltd
- Danone S. A.
- Danisco A/s
- Seven Seas Ireland Ltd
- Yakult Honsha
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digestive Health Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digestive Health Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digestive Health Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digestive Health Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digestive Health Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digestive Health Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digestive Health Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digestive Health Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digestive Health Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digestive Health Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digestive Health Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digestive Health Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digestive Health Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Digestive Health Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
