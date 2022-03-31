Low-E Vacuum Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single LOW-E Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low-E Vacuum Glass include Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass and CSG Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low-E Vacuum Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Low-E Vacuum Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Square meter)

Global Low-E Vacuum Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single LOW-E Glass

Double LOW-E Glass

Triple LOW-E Glass

Global Low-E Vacuum Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Low-E Vacuum Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low-E Vacuum Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low-E Vacuum Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low-E Vacuum Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Square meter)

Key companies Low-E Vacuum Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Saint-gobain

NSG

PPG

AGC

Guardian Industries

Schott

Cardinal Glass

Padihamglass

CSG Holding

Xinyi Glass

Yaohua Pilkington Glass

Taiwan Glass

Blue Star Glass

Sanxin Glass

Qingdao Jinjing

Kibing Group

Huadong Coating Glass

Zhongli Holding

