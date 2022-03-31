News

Low-E Vacuum Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low-E Vacuum Glass Market

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Single LOW-E Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Low-E Vacuum Glass include Saint-gobain, NSG, PPG, AGC, Guardian Industries, Schott, Cardinal Glass, Padihamglass and CSG Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Low-E Vacuum Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Low-E Vacuum Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Square meter)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Global Low-E Vacuum Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Single LOW-E Glass
  • Double LOW-E Glass
  • Triple LOW-E Glass

Global Low-E Vacuum Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Global Low-E Vacuum Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Low-E Vacuum Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Low-E Vacuum Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Low-E Vacuum Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Square meter)
  • Key companies Low-E Vacuum Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Saint-gobain
  • NSG
  • PPG
  • AGC
  • Guardian Industries
  • Schott
  • Cardinal Glass
  • Padihamglass
  • CSG Holding
  • Xinyi Glass
  • Yaohua Pilkington Glass
  • Taiwan Glass
  • Blue Star Glass
  • Sanxin Glass
  • Qingdao Jinjing
  • Kibing Group
  • Huadong Coating Glass
  • Zhongli Holding

