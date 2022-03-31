News

Microbiomes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microbiomes

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbiomes in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Microbiomes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbiomes market was valued at 549.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1980.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gastrointestinal Microbiome Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbiomes include 4D Pharma, Enterome BioScience, Evelo Biosciences, Ferring, Osel, Second Genome, Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic and Synthetic Biologics and Vedanta Biosciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbiomes companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbiomes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiomes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Gastrointestinal Microbiome
  • Genitourinary Microbiome
  • Skin Microbiome
  • Respiratory Microbiome
  • Other

Global Microbiomes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiomes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Testing
  • Treatment
  • Diagnosis
  • Technology Platform
  • Probiotics
  • Other

Global Microbiomes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microbiomes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Microbiomes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Microbiomes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 4D Pharma
  • Enterome BioScience
  • Evelo Biosciences
  • Ferring
  • Osel
  • Second Genome
  • Seres Therapeutics
  • Synlogic
  • Synthetic Biologics and Vedanta Biosciences
  • Vedanta
  • Rebiotix
  • ActoGeniX
  • Enterologics
  • Metabogen
  • Metabiomics
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals
  • AvidBiotics
  • Symberix
  • Miomics
  • Symbiotix Biotherapies
  • MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC
  • SciBac Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microbiomes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microbiomes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microbiomes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microbiomes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microbiomes Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microbiomes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microbiomes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microbiomes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbiomes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Microbiomes Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiomes Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbiomes Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiomes Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Microbiomes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Gastrointestinal Microbiome
4.1.3 Genitourinary

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Microbiomes Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Microbiomes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Regional Microbiomes Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

Post-pandemic Era-Global Human Microbiomes Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
0 1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Particulate Matter Concentration Monitor Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – Tyco International, Industrial Scientific Corporation, Trolex

December 28, 2021

Global Video Surveillance Cameras Market Insights Report 2021, Trends & Opportunities to 2030

December 13, 2021

Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market by 2028 Growth with Top Key Vendors like- ENEXIO Management GmbH, EVAPCO, Inc., MESAN Group, Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd., S.A. HAMON, SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc., Watco Group and Others

January 12, 2022

Ceramic Fiber Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Luyang Energy Saving Materials Co, Unifrax Corporation, General Insulation Europe Ltd

December 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button