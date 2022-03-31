Microbiomes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbiomes in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microbiomes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbiomes market was valued at 549.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1980.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gastrointestinal Microbiome Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbiomes include 4D Pharma, Enterome BioScience, Evelo Biosciences, Ferring, Osel, Second Genome, Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic and Synthetic Biologics and Vedanta Biosciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbiomes companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbiomes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiomes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gastrointestinal Microbiome

Genitourinary Microbiome

Skin Microbiome

Respiratory Microbiome

Other

Global Microbiomes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microbiomes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Testing

Treatment

Diagnosis

Technology Platform

Probiotics

Other

Global Microbiomes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microbiomes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microbiomes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microbiomes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

4D Pharma

Enterome BioScience

Evelo Biosciences

Ferring

Osel

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Synlogic

Synthetic Biologics and Vedanta Biosciences

Vedanta

Rebiotix

ActoGeniX

Enterologics

Metabogen

Metabiomics

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

AvidBiotics

Symberix

Miomics

Symbiotix Biotherapies

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC

SciBac Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microbiomes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microbiomes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microbiomes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microbiomes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microbiomes Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microbiomes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microbiomes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microbiomes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbiomes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Microbiomes Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiomes Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbiomes Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbiomes Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Microbiomes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gastrointestinal Microbiome

4.1.3 Genitourinary

