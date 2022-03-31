Pain Relievers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pain Relievers in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pain Relievers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pain Relievers market was valued at 4783.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6110.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pain Relievers include Pfizer, GSK, Grunenthal, Bayer, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Endo and Merck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pain Relievers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pain Relievers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Central Analgesics

Global Pain Relievers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Headache

Toothache

Arthralgia

Menstrual Pain

Other

Global Pain Relievers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pain Relievers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pain Relievers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

GSK

Grunenthal

Bayer

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Endo

Merck

Depomed

Yunnan Baiyao

Teva

J&J

Allergan

Purdue

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Novartis AG

Topical BioMedics

AdvaCare Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pain Relievers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pain Relievers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pain Relievers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pain Relievers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pain Relievers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pain Relievers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pain Relievers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pain Relievers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pain Relievers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Pain Relievers Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pain Relievers Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pain Relievers Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pain Relievers Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Pain Relievers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

