Laminated Acoustic Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laminated Acoustic Glass Market

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • PVB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Laminated Acoustic Glass include AGC Glass, Saint-Gobain, Guardian, CSG Holding, Nippon Sheet Glass, Vitro Architectural Glass, Sisecam Group, Fuyao Group and Taiwan Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Laminated Acoustic Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Laminated Acoustic Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Square meter)

Global Laminated Acoustic Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • PVB
  • EVA
  • SGP
  • Other

Global Laminated Acoustic Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Construction
  • Home and Office
  • Automotive
  • Other

Global Laminated Acoustic Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Laminated Acoustic Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Laminated Acoustic Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Laminated Acoustic Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Square meter)
  • Key companies Laminated Acoustic Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • AGC Glass
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Guardian
  • CSG Holding
  • Nippon Sheet Glass
  • Vitro Architectural Glass
  • Sisecam Group
  • Fuyao Group
  • Taiwan Glass
  • Viridian
  • Schott
  • Benxi Yujing Glass
  • Carey Glass
  • JE Berkowitz
  • Lami Glass

