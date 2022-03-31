ICU Medical Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ICU Medical Equipment
Intensive Care Unit (ICU), provides isolation facilities and facilities for critically ill or comatose patients to provide optimal Care and targeted monitoring supplies. The ICU is equipped with bedside monitor, central monitor, multi-functional respiratory therapy machine, anesthesia machine, electrocardiogram machine, defibrillator, pacemaker, infusion pump, microsyringe, tracheal intubation and tracheotomy emergency equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ICU Medical Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global ICU Medical Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monitoring and Life Support Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ICU Medical Equipment include GE Healthcare, Philips, Dragerwerk, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, Mindray, ICU Medical, OSI (Spacelabs) and Edan Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ICU Medical Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ICU Medical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Monitoring and Life Support Equipment
- Ventilator & Oxygen Generator
- Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
- Others
Global ICU Medical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Adult ICU
- Neonatal ICU
Global ICU Medical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ICU Medical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ICU Medical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Philips
- Dragerwerk
- Medtronic
- Nihon Kohden
- Mindray
- ICU Medical
- OSI (Spacelabs)
- Edan Instruments
- ResMed
- eVent Medical
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Teijin Pharma
- WEINMANN
- Breas Medical
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- Vyaire Medical
- Hamilton Medical
- Getinge
- Siare
- Airon Corporation
- ARI Medical
- Dima Italia
- SternMed
- Desco India
- Yuyue Medical
- Aeonmed
- Micomme
- BMC Medical
- Comen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ICU Medical Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ICU Medical Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ICU Medical Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ICU Medical Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ICU Medical Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ICU Medical Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies ICU Medical Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICU Medical Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 ICU Medical Equipment Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICU Medical Equipment Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
