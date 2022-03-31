ICU Medical Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intensive Care Unit (ICU), provides isolation facilities and facilities for critically ill or comatose patients to provide optimal Care and targeted monitoring supplies. The ICU is equipped with bedside monitor, central monitor, multi-functional respiratory therapy machine, anesthesia machine, electrocardiogram machine, defibrillator, pacemaker, infusion pump, microsyringe, tracheal intubation and tracheotomy emergency equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ICU Medical Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6972483/global-icu-medical-equipment-2022-2028-331

Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global ICU Medical Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monitoring and Life Support Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ICU Medical Equipment include GE Healthcare, Philips, Dragerwerk, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, Mindray, ICU Medical, OSI (Spacelabs) and Edan Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ICU Medical Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ICU Medical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monitoring and Life Support Equipment

Ventilator & Oxygen Generator

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

Others

Global ICU Medical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult ICU

Neonatal ICU

Global ICU Medical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ICU Medical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ICU Medical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Dragerwerk

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden

Mindray

ICU Medical

OSI (Spacelabs)

Edan Instruments

ResMed

eVent Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Teijin Pharma

WEINMANN

Breas Medical

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Vyaire Medical

Hamilton Medical

Getinge

Siare

Airon Corporation

ARI Medical

Dima Italia

SternMed

Desco India

Yuyue Medical

Aeonmed

Micomme

BMC Medical

Comen

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-icu-medical-equipment-2022-2028-331-6972483

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ICU Medical Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ICU Medical Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ICU Medical Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ICU Medical Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ICU Medical Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ICU Medical Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ICU Medical Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies ICU Medical Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICU Medical Equipment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 ICU Medical Equipment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICU Medical Equipment Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Batteries in Medical Equipment and Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wheelchair Medical Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028