In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments in Global, including the following market information:

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clinical Chemical Analysis Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A&T, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Abaxis and Abcam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clinical Chemical Analysis Instruments

Immunochemical Analysis Instruments

Blood Analysis Instruments

Microbiological Analysis Instruments

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Physical Examination

Chronic Disease Management

Heavy Disease Surveillance

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

A&T

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis

Abcam

Accriva Diagnostics

Acon Laboratories

Affymetrix

Ahram Biosystem

ARKRAY

AsuraGen

Biocartis

Bio-Rad Laboratories

CellaVision

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Sysmex

Clarity Diagnostics

Corgenix

DiagCor

Drucker Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics

BioMerieux

Wondfo

Mindray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Players in Global Market

