In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments in Global, including the following market information:
- Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clinical Chemical Analysis Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A&T, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Abaxis and Abcam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Clinical Chemical Analysis Instruments
- Immunochemical Analysis Instruments
- Blood Analysis Instruments
- Microbiological Analysis Instruments
Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Physical Examination
- Chronic Disease Management
- Heavy Disease Surveillance
Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- A&T
- A. Menarini Diagnostics
- Abaxis
- Abcam
- Accriva Diagnostics
- Acon Laboratories
- Affymetrix
- Ahram Biosystem
- ARKRAY
- AsuraGen
- Biocartis
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- CellaVision
- Chembio Diagnostic Systems
- Sysmex
- Clarity Diagnostics
- Corgenix
- DiagCor
- Drucker Diagnostics
- Myriad Genetics
- BioMerieux
- Wondfo
- Mindray
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Instruments Players in Global Market
