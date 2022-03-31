GERD Drug and Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of GERD Drug and Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global GERD Drug and Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Antacids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GERD Drug and Devices include AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc., Eisai Co., EndoGastric Solutions Inc., EndoStim Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GERD Drug and Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Antacids

H2 Receptor Blockers

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Pro-Kinetic Agents

Digitrapper

Bravo System

Stretta

Linx Reflux Management System

Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

Other

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Heartburn

Acid reflux disorders

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GERD Drug and Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GERD Drug and Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AstraZeneca PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cempra Inc.

Eisai Co.

EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

EndoStim Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Mederi Therapeutics Inc.

Medigus Ltd.

Medtronic Inc.

Merck

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

Torax Medical

Bausch Health

