Mobile DR Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile DR
Mobile DR is a high frequency combined digital X-ray medical diagnostic equipment. It is suitable for radiology department, orthopedics department, ward, emergency room, operating room, ICU and other places to meet the needs of digital photography of the head, limbs, chest cavity, spine, lumbar spine, abdomen and other parts of the body. It can be as flexible as bedside CR in wards, especially in the gerontology department and comprehensive wards. In addition, he can complete X-ray films of various complex body positions in ICU and operating room. It can even play an irreplaceable role in the emergency scene outside the hospital.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile DR in global, including the following market information:
- Global Mobile DR Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Mobile DR Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Mobile DR companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile DR market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile DR include Landwind, Carestream, Canon, PHILIPS, TECHNIX, Siemens, Shimadzu Corporation, YIJU and Kndmed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile DR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile DR Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile DR Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Manual
- Electric
- Remote Control Drive
Global Mobile DR Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile DR Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Radiology Department
- Orthopaedic
- Ward
- Emergency Room
- Operating Room
- ICU
Global Mobile DR Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile DR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mobile DR revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mobile DR revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mobile DR sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Mobile DR sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Landwind
- Carestream
- Canon
- PHILIPS
- TECHNIX
- Siemens
- Shimadzu Corporation
- YIJU
- Kndmed
- AGFA
- PERLONG
- ORICH
- GE
- Sontu
- ANKE
- Angell
- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile DR Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile DR Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile DR Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile DR Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile DR Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mobile DR Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile DR Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile DR Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile DR Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mobile DR Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mobile DR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile DR Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile DR Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile DR Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile DR Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile DR Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mobile DR Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Manual
4.1.3 Electric
4.1.4 Remote Control Drive
4.2 By Type – Global Mobile DR Revenue & Forecast
