General Anaesthetics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

General Anesthesia Drugs, also known as general anaesthetics, is a kind of drug that can inhibit the central nervous system function, make the consciousness, feeling and reflection temporarily disappeared, skeletal muscle relaxation, mainly used for anesthesia before surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of General Anaesthetics in Global, including the following market information:

Global General Anaesthetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global General Anaesthetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Drug Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of General Anaesthetics include Astrazeneca, Fresenius-Kabi, Abbott, Bayer, AbbVie, Baxter Healthcare, B.Braun, Maruishi and Piramal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the General Anaesthetics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global General Anaesthetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global General Anaesthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Drug Type

Propofol

Sevoflurane

Etomidate

Midazolam

Isoflurane

Other

by Delivery Drug Way

Intravenous Anesthetics

Inhalational Anesthetics

Global General Anaesthetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global General Anaesthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Emergency Room

Operating Room

ICU

Surgical

Oncology

Global General Anaesthetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global General Anaesthetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies General Anaesthetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies General Anaesthetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Astrazeneca

Fresenius-Kabi

Abbott

Bayer

AbbVie

Baxter Healthcare

B.Braun

Maruishi

Piramal

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Lunan

Humanwell Healthcare

Nhwa Pharmaceutical

Guangdong Jiabo Pharmaceutical

Sichuan Guorui Pharmaceutical

Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

Hengrui Pharmaceutical

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare

Wandong Medical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 General Anaesthetics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global General Anaesthetics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global General Anaesthetics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global General Anaesthetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global General Anaesthetics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top General Anaesthetics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global General Anaesthetics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global General Anaesthetics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 General Anaesthetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies General Anaesthetics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 General Anaesthetics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 General Anaesthetics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 General Anaesthetics Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type

