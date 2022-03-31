General Anaesthetics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
General Anaesthetics
General Anesthesia Drugs, also known as general anaesthetics, is a kind of drug that can inhibit the central nervous system function, make the consciousness, feeling and reflection temporarily disappeared, skeletal muscle relaxation, mainly used for anesthesia before surgery.
This report contains market size and forecasts of General Anaesthetics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global General Anaesthetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global General Anaesthetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Drug Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of General Anaesthetics include Astrazeneca, Fresenius-Kabi, Abbott, Bayer, AbbVie, Baxter Healthcare, B.Braun, Maruishi and Piramal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the General Anaesthetics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global General Anaesthetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global General Anaesthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Drug Type
- Propofol
- Sevoflurane
- Etomidate
- Midazolam
- Isoflurane
- Other
by Delivery Drug Way
- Intravenous Anesthetics
- Inhalational Anesthetics
Global General Anaesthetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global General Anaesthetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Emergency Room
- Operating Room
- ICU
- Surgical
- Oncology
Global General Anaesthetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global General Anaesthetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies General Anaesthetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies General Anaesthetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Astrazeneca
- Fresenius-Kabi
- Abbott
- Bayer
- AbbVie
- Baxter Healthcare
- B.Braun
- Maruishi
- Piramal
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Mylan
- Lunan
- Humanwell Healthcare
- Nhwa Pharmaceutical
- Guangdong Jiabo Pharmaceutical
- Sichuan Guorui Pharmaceutical
- Xi’an Libang Pharmaceutical
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical
- Hengrui Pharmaceutical
- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare
- Wandong Medical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 General Anaesthetics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global General Anaesthetics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global General Anaesthetics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global General Anaesthetics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global General Anaesthetics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top General Anaesthetics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global General Anaesthetics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global General Anaesthetics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 General Anaesthetics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies General Anaesthetics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 General Anaesthetics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 General Anaesthetics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 General Anaesthetics Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type
