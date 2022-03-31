Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6972531/global-medical-magnetic-resonance-imaging-2022-2028-736

The global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market was valued at 6688.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8812.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1.5 T Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) include GE Medical Systems, Siemens AG, Philips, Hitachi Medical Corporation, ESAOTE, SciMedix, Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd, Neusoft and Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1.5 T

3.0 T

Other

Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Brain & Neurological

Vascular

Cardiac

Breast

Other

Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Medical Systems

Siemens AG

Philips

Hitachi Medical Corporation

ESAOTE

SciMedix

Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd

Neusoft

Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co.

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.Ltd

Alltech Medical Systems

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare

Wandong Medical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-medical-magnetic-resonance-imaging-2022-2028-736-6972531

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Product Type

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414