Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market was valued at 6688.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8812.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1.5 T Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) include GE Medical Systems, Siemens AG, Philips, Hitachi Medical Corporation, ESAOTE, SciMedix, Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd, Neusoft and Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1.5 T
- 3.0 T
- Other
Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Brain & Neurological
- Vascular
- Cardiac
- Breast
- Other
Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Medical Systems
- Siemens AG
- Philips
- Hitachi Medical Corporation
- ESAOTE
- SciMedix
- Xingaoyi Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd
- Neusoft
- Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co.
- Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co.Ltd
- Alltech Medical Systems
- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare
- Wandong Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Product Type
