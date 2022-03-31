2022-2027 Global and Regional Ferrite Magnets Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ferrite Magnets market was valued at 3384.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ferrite Magnets are also called Ceramic Magnets. There are mainly two types of ferrite magnets, Barium ferrite (BaO.6Fe2O3) and Strontium ferrite (SrO.6Fe2O3). Compared with other permanent magnets, sintered ferrite magnet is cheap. It is most suitable for most sensitive, but need not very high performance applicaitons. As this is a non-metal magnets, it is the ideal magnets for applications that require non-rusty magnets in humit envirument. Sintered ferrite (ceramic) magnets are also available in forms of isotropic and an-isotropic. The magnetic properties of isotropic ferrite are the same in all directions, therefore they can be magnetized in any pole arrangements. An-isotropic ferrite magnets, on the other hand, can only be magnetized in the direction they are oriented during production, but they have much higher magnetic strength than isptropic ones. The most common hard ferrites are: Strontium ferrite, SrFeO (SrO?6FeO), used in small electric motors, micro-wave devices, recording media, magneto-optic media, telecommunication and electronic industry. Barium ferrite, BaFeO (BaO?6FeO), a common material for permanent magnet applications. Barium ferrites are robust ceramics that are generally stable to moisture and corrosion-resistant. They are used in e.g. loudspeaker magnets and as a medium for magnetic recording, e.g. on magnetic stripe cards. Cobalt ferrite, CoFeO (CoO?FeO), used in some media for magnetic recording. In terms of product categories, Ferrite Magnets can be generally divided into sintered ferrite magnets and bonded ferrite magnets. In 2019, sintered ferrite magnets account for about 73% of the total market share. In terms of product application, Ferrite Magnet is mainly used in electroacoustic products, toy industry, automobile industry, home appliance industry and computer industry. In 2019, electroacoustic products occupy a dominant position in the market, with a share of about 37%.

By Market Verdors:

TDK

Hitachi Metals

DMEGC

Guangdong JPMF

Sinomag

Union Materials

Tokyo Ferrite

BGRIMM Magnetic Materials

Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto

Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet

Guangzhou Golden South

Shunde Baling Group

Meizhou Magnetic Materials

By Types:

Sintered Ferrite Magnet

Bonded Ferrite Magnet

By Applications:

Electro-Acoustic Products

Toy Industry

Automotive Industry

Home Appliance Industry

Computer Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

