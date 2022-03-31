Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic
Nucleic acid diagnosis is a method of diagnosis of human body state and disease by using the theory and technology of molecular biology to directly investigate the existence state or defect of nucleic acid, analyze the function of nucleic acid from the nucleic acid structure, replication, transcription or translation level.Its target molecule is DNA or RNA, which reflects the structure and function of nucleic acids.The genes tested are endogenous (that is, the body’s own genes) and exogenous (such as viruses, bacteria, etc.), the former is used to diagnose whether the gene has disease, the latter is used to diagnose whether there is pathogen infection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nucleic Acid Molecular Hybridization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic include Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche, Illumina, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Merck KGaA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nucleic Acid Molecular Hybridization
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Thermostatic Amplification
- Gene Sequencing
- Biochip Technology
Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinical Laboratory
- Research Institutions
- Clinic
- Other
Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Agilent Technologies
- Danaher Corporation
- Abbott Laboratories
- BD
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Roche
- Illumina, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Qiagen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nucleic Acid Based Diagnostic Companies
