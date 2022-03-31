Point of Care Ultrasound Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Point of Care Ultrasound
This report contains market size and forecasts of Point of Care Ultrasound in global, including the following market information:
- Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Point of Care Ultrasound companies in 2021 (%)
The global Point of Care Ultrasound market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Trolley Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Point of Care Ultrasound include Siemens, Analogic, Canon Medical Systems, Esaote, Fujifilm, B. Braun, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips and Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Point of Care Ultrasound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Trolley Based
- Handheld
Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Emergency Medicine
- Cardiology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Urology
- Vascular Surgery
- Musculoskeletal
- Other
Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Point of Care Ultrasound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Point of Care Ultrasound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Point of Care Ultrasound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Point of Care Ultrasound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Siemens
- Analogic
- Canon Medical Systems
- Esaote
- Fujifilm
- B. Braun
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
- Samsung Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Point of Care Ultrasound Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Point of Care Ultrasound Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Point of Care Ultrasound Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Point of Care Ultrasound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Point of Care Ultrasound Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point of Care Ultrasound Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Point of Care Ultrasound Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point of Care Ultrasound Companies
