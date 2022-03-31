Point of Care Ultrasound Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Point of Care Ultrasound in global, including the following market information:

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Point of Care Ultrasound companies in 2021 (%)

The global Point of Care Ultrasound market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trolley Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Point of Care Ultrasound include Siemens, Analogic, Canon Medical Systems, Esaote, Fujifilm, B. Braun, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips and Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Point of Care Ultrasound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Trolley Based

Handheld

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Emergency Medicine

Cardiology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Urology

Vascular Surgery

Musculoskeletal

Other

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Point of Care Ultrasound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Point of Care Ultrasound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Point of Care Ultrasound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Point of Care Ultrasound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Analogic

Canon Medical Systems

Esaote

Fujifilm

B. Braun

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Point of Care Ultrasound Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Point of Care Ultrasound Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Point of Care Ultrasound Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Point of Care Ultrasound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Point of Care Ultrasound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Point of Care Ultrasound Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point of Care Ultrasound Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Point of Care Ultrasound Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point of Care Ultrasound Companies

