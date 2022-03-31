News

Automatic Lawn Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic Lawn Equipment Market

The global Automatic Lawn Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • 0-2000 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Automatic Lawn Equipment include Husqvarna Group, AL-KO, Worx, STIGA, Linea Tielle, Robomow, Deere & Company, Bosch and Mamibot, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Automatic Lawn Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Lawn Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Lawn Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 0-2000 m
  • 2000-4000 m
  • >4000 m

Global Automatic Lawn Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Lawn Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Global Automatic Lawn Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Lawn Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Automatic Lawn Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Automatic Lawn Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Automatic Lawn Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Automatic Lawn Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Husqvarna Group
  • AL-KO
  • Worx
  • STIGA
  • Linea Tielle
  • Robomow
  • Deere & Company
  • Bosch
  • Mamibot
  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi
  • Belrobotics
  • Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
  • Milagrow HumanTech
  • STIHL
  • Honda

